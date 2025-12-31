From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Steel mill visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Bhutto, who visited the Rs 14,000-million Karachi Steel Mill project at Pipri yesterday [Dec 30], urged the mill personnel to complete it on schedule. … Recording his impressions in the visitors’ book ... the Prime Minister said “this project is of basic importance to the economy of Pakistan. It is essential to complete it on schedule, if not a year before”. Mr Bhutto added, “every minute counts. With our total effort and devotion, we should meet this target without affecting the quality of the construction on the work.” … After a warm handshake with Pakistani and Soviet engineers and technicians, the Prime Minister rode to the residential area of the mill staff — a huge township of 8,126 acres near the Karachi-Thatta national highway.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from New York,] a massive bomb ripped through a passenger terminal at La Guardia airport … killing at least 12 people and injuring about 75. The bomb went off in the Trans World Airlines luggage terminal at 1833 local time. … Some of the injured were in serious condition. Police said the explosion was equivalent to 20 to 25 sticks of dynamite.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025