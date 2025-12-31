E-Paper | July 13, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Not going to London

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KARACHI: Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, who was due to leave for London this (Sunday) [Dec 31] evening by a KLM plane, has cancelled his departure. … Officially it was described as a “postponement”, but … it appears almost a certainty that the Commonwealth Prime Ministers Conference due to commence in London on January 4 will be one Prime Minister short… . … The refusal to discuss the Kashmir question at the Conference has led to this decision.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Singapore,] ten terrorists, ten members of the security forces and three civilians were killed in clashes in Malaya during the 24 hours ended today [Dec 30], according to official reports. Four other members of the security forces were wounded. The authorities announced that many suspected terrorists had been arrested. Six bandit camps in the jungle have been destroyed.

The killed included one British soldier shot by terrorists who ambushed an army vehicle near Kuala Lumpur. Another soldier with him was seriously wounded. One of the terrorists killed was a Chinese woman who was surprised in a bandit camp and shot down as she fled.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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