Peace in Karachi is under threat again

THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Resurgent extortion’ (Dec 23), which rightly pressed the alarm bell over the resurgence of extortion in Karachi that has sent shockwaves through the city’s business community. Traders have been reporting an alarming spike in ‘parchi’ demands. These chilling notes are often accompanied by bullets, warning victims to pay or face dire consequences.

While the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has cited at least 96 cases this year, the actual number is believed to be much higher, as fear and mistrust continue to discourage victims from filing official complaints. The Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) as well as the body of city mer-

chants have also shared their woes, and, as the editorial pointed out, extortion gangs target everyone, from humble neighbour-hood stores to business tycoons, and demand protection money.

Karachi’s history bears grim testimony to the dangers of unchecked criminality. Between 2003 and 2007, the city was gripped by waves of target killings, terrorism and rampant extortion. Although the situation briefly improved, the period from 2011 to 2017 saw a resurgence of violence at unprecedented levels before a gradual return to peace after 2020.

For nearly five years, Karachi experien-ced a rare phase of stability, with all businesses flourishing, and residents beginning to feel secure again. The recent re-emergence of extortion, including demands made to the head of a renowned charity by an international gang, threatens to undo that hard-won stability.

This troubling development not only endangers citizens’ safety, but also erodes confidence in law enforcement. Reports suggest that some influential criminals still enjoy protection, while certain officials exploit the situation by extorting bribes themselves. Such conditions risk driving investors and traders away — a devastating prospect for Pakistan’s economic hub, which contributes a significant share to the national exchequer despite facing chronic neglect with respect to infrastructure and governance.

The state cannot allow Karachi to slide back into chaos. A coordinated response involving the city police, Sindh administ-ration, and federal security agencies is essential to the task of rooting out these extortion rackets.

Businessmen and citizens deserve a city free from fear, where growth is not over-shadowed by intimidation. Peace in Karachi was not easily earned — and it must not be surrendered so easily again.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025