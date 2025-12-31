THE recent decision by the Dispute Avoidance/Adjudication Board (DAAB) related to the Sukkur Barrage restoration project is a reminder that public money can be protected when contracts are correctly followed.

A payment dispute had arisen after the employer instructed an engineer to revise the foreign-currency price adjustment in an interim payment certificate, reducing the amount that had earlier been certified. The relevant contractor disagreed, and, as per the contractual mechanism, the issue was brought to the DAAB for an independent decision. After a hearing in Islamabad, the DAAB issued its Decision on Principle on Nov 12, followed by its Decision on Quantum on Dec 11, con-cluding that the employer was entitled to recover overpaid foreign-currency adjust-ment amounts totalling $3.8 million.

The outcome matters because it tries to safeguards the taxpayers’ money through a proper, rule-based process. Recovering overpayments is not a technical adjustment; it is the prevention of avoidable losses in large-scale public projects, where even small errors in calculations can translate into millions.

Sajaad Ali Soomro

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025