A way forward

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Rs135bn bid finally takes PIA off govt hands’ (Dec 24). After almost two decades, a major privatisation transaction has materialised, which, indeed, is a positive development. The national carrier has been sold to a consortium, and the transaction has been structured in a novel way as the government will receive Rs10 billion for offloading 75 per cent shares, while the balance amount will be invested by the buyer in the airline to meet working capital needs. The buyer has an option to purchase the remaining 25pc of government shares later on.

It is not clear whether the balance amount to be invested in the airline will be in the form of debt-based funds or equity funds by the buyer. In case of the latter, the buyer’s stake will shoot beyond 75pc, while the government’s stake will turn into a minuscule.

Under the deal, the buyer will be handed over a clean balance sheet with tangible and intangible assets, like, aircraft, which are high-cost items and have a ready resale value, along with complete maintenance facility, spares and other associated equipment. The buyer will also get routes and slots, which are the most precious assets for an airline, though they are not reflected in the balance sheet.

The airline has traffic rights and slots related to a large number of key foreign destinations, and only a few of these are being used currently. Among the intangible assets running into billions will be the facility of deferred tax credit, which will free the profits from the tax burden during the initial few years.

The one worrying aspect of the deal, however, is the composition of the winning consortium, which shows precious little aviation expertise, and the fact that the consortium was even allowed to change its composition after the deal was struck.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025