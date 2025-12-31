E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Junior staff

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I RECENTLY came across an advertise- ment posted by the office of the Federal Ombudsman, inviting applications for a naib qasid, whose listed duties included carrying files, guiding visitors, serving refreshments and maintaining office tidiness. These tasks reflect an adminis- trative structure that has changed little, if at all, since the colonial period.

Many countries, such as the United States, Canada and even several in Africa, have gradually moved away from such roles and shifted to professionalised office assistants who handle digital documen-tation and administrative coordination rather than personal or manual chores.

Pakistan, too, is undergoing rapid bureaucratic modernisation, but the lower tiers of public employment apparently remain tied to an outdated design.

Revisiting such job descriptions does not diminish the value of support staff; rather, it helps align public offices with contemporary governance standards where dignity, efficiency and skill development are central. Shifting towards modern administrative roles would strengthen both institutional professionalism as well as the career prospects of junior staff.

Bilal Younus Shaikh
New Saeedabad

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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