E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Manipulators galore

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FACING unprecedented difficulties, when I came to Lahore to prepare for the competitive exams, I found a situation filled with confusion, misconceptions and subtle traps. I began my journey at the Quaid-i-Azam Library, a place many aspirants take as a sanctuary of dreams.

There, however, I saw countless young fellows struggling with a shared concern — those who do not join academies can never pass, or can never clear the essay paper. More than being a concern, it was a shared belief.

I decided to take at least essay classes and then joined an academy to start my learning process. The academy I attended practised what can only be described as psychological manipulation — exploiting students while prioritising profit under the guise of mentorship.

These academies lure aspirants through costly fees, cold drinks, free meals, and emotional persuasion, urging them to return and spend more. I fell for it. And, I failed. Many of the aspirants lost their first and second attempts; others returned home broken, as I did.

The so-called academies have ceased to be educational institutions. Instead, they have become factories of confusion, producing dependence rather than clarity. This vicious cycle continues until one learns to rely on personal reason, instinct and the official standards set by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Being one of Pakistan’s most prestigious examinations, and the dreams of thousands like me, The Central Superior Services (CSS) exam must not remain hostage to commercialised academies. There must be reforms, regulation and sincerity so that aspiration does not fall in the lap of blatant exploitation, and ambition gets guided with honesty, not manipulation.

Noman Arbab Baloch
Panjgur

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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