Priyanka’s son Raihan to marry girlfriend

NEW DELHI: Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig.

Raihan Vadra, 25, proposed to Aviva Baig, his girlfriend of seven years, on Monday in the presence of both families and she said ‘yes’, NDTV said.

Both families approve, and a more elaborate engagement ceremony is expected at Ranthambore, Rajasthan, this week, according to sources.

The wedding will take place in a few months, it is believed.

Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig are said to be old friends; Nandita Baig reportedly helped Priyanka Gandhi with the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

The two families have been close for years, according to media reports.

The Gandhis, including Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reached Ranthambore on Tuesday. Baigs are also reportedly accompanying them.

Reports say the plans include New Year celebrations and a trip to a tiger sanctuary in Ranthambore, a venue popular with world photographers.

The Gandhi-Vadra family is staying at the Sher Bagh Hotel in Ranthambore and will be there until Jan 2.

Raihan Vadra studied at the Doon School in Dehradun, the same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi studied. He then moved to the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Raihan is a visual artist who has been capturing the world through his lens since he was ten. His portfolio spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography.

In 2021, the junior Vadra debuted his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House in New Delhi, exploring the theme of imaginative freedom.

The exhibition mined his experiences with light, space, and time after he suffered an eye injury during a school cricket match in 2017.

“I started to do a lot of black and white shoots after my eye accident; the perception of how one perceives things and using the concept of darkness to seek light,” Raihan Vadra told NDTV.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025