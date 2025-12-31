French ban on ‘forever chemicals’ to go into force tomorrow

PARIS: A French ban on the production and sale of cosmetics and most clothing containing polluting and health-threatening “forever chemicals” goes into force on Thursday (tomorrow).
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human-made chemicals used since the late 1940s to mass produce the non-stick, waterproof and stain-resistant treatments that coat everything from frying pans to umbrellas, carpets and dental floss.
Because PFAS take an extremely long time to break down, they have seeped into the soil and groundwater, and from there into the food chain and drinking water.
Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025