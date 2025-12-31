French ban on ‘forever chemicals’ to go into force tomorrow

PARIS: A French ban on the production and sale of cosmetics and most clothing containing polluting and health-threatening “forever chemicals” goes into force on Thursday (tomorrow).

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human-made chemicals used since the late 1940s to mass produce the non-stick, waterproof and stain-resistant treatments that coat everything from frying pans to umbrellas, carpets and dental floss.

Because PFAS take an extremely long time to bre­ak down, they have seeped into the soil and groundwater, and from there into the food chain and drinking water.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025