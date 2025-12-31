B’desh’s first woman PM Khaleda dies

DHAKA: Khaleda Zia, who became Bangladesh’s first female prime minister in 1991 and went on to develop a bitter rivalry with Sheikh Hasina as they spent decades trading power, died on Tuesday after a long illness. She was 80.

Her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said that she died after a prolonged illness. She had advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems.

She went to London for medical treatment earlier this year, staying for four months before returning home.

Though Khaleda had been out of power since 2006 and had spent several years in jail or under house arrest, she and her centre-right BNP continued to command much support.

The BNP is seen as the frontrunner to win the parliamentary election slated to take place in February. Her son and acting chairman of the party, Tarique Rahman, 60, returned to the country last week from nearly 17 years in self-exile and is widely seen as a strong candidate to become prime minister.

Khaleda Zia

Since August last year, after a student-led uprising led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been run by an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel peace laureate and microfinance pioneer.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia last month for her deadly crackdown on the student protests.

Known by her first name, Khaleda was described as shy and devoted to raising her two sons until her husband, then-president Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in an attempted army coup in 1981.

Three years later she became the head of BNP, which her husband had founded, and vowed to deliver on his aim of “liberating Bangladesh from poverty and economic backwardness”.

She joined hands with Sheikh Hasina, head of the Awami League, to lead a popular uprising for democracy that toppled military ruler Hossain Mohammad Ershad in 1990.

Battling Begums

But their cooperation did not last long. Their bitter rivalry would lead to the two being dubbed “the battling Begums” - a phrase that uses an Urdu honorific for prominent women.

Supporters saw her as polite and traditional yet quietly stylish, someone who chose her words carefully. But they also viewed her as a bold, uncompromising leader when it came to defending her party and confronting her rivals.

Hasina, by contrast, was far more outspoken and ass­ertive. Their opposite personalities helped fuel the riv­alry that dominated Bangladeshi politics for decades.

In 1991, Bangladesh held what was hailed as its first free election. Khaleda won a surprise victory over Hasina, having gained the support of the country’s largest religious party, Jamaat-i-Islami.

In doing so, Khaleda became Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and only the second woman to lead a democratic government of a Muslim nation after Benazir Bhutto was elected to lead Pakistan three years earlier.

Khaleda replaced the presidential system with a parliamentary one, so that power rested with the prime minister. She also lifted restrictions on foreign investment and made primary education compulsory and free.

She lost to Hasina in the 1996 general election, but came back five years later with a surprise landslide win. Her second term was marred by the rise of militancy and allegations of corruption.

In 2004, a rally that Hasina was addressing was hit by grenades. Hasina survived but over 20 people were killed and more than 500 wounded. Khaleda’s government and its allies were widely blamed.

In 2018, after Hasina had reclaimed Bangladesh’s highest office, Rahman was tried in absentia and sentenced to life for the attack. The BNP denounced the trial as politically motivated.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025