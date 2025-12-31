Woman TikToker held with pistol

BAHAWALNAGAR: A woman TikToker was held with an illegal weapon in Ghumandpur on Tuesday after a video of her showing a firearm went viral on social media.

According to the first information report registered with the Ghumandpur Police on Dec 30, a five-member police team led by Minchinabad SI Maqsud was on a routine patrol when they noticed a girl running away near Toba Baloch High School with a blue shopping bag in her hand.

When the police stopped the girl for suspicious behaviour, woman constable Faryal Bashir found an unlicenced 30-bore pistol during a search.

As per the FIR, the girl identified as Aqsa Matloob of Tuba Balochan village, violated the Punjab Arms Ordinance by possessing illegal weapon.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025