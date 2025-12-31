JI to hold referendum for empowered LG system

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday announced a national referendum on Jan 15 for an empowered local government system.

Following the referendum, the JI will encircle the Punjab Assembly to protest the local government law of Punjab, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

Earlier, he presided over a consultative meeting on the local government system — particularly the recently introduced Punjab LG Act.

Mr Rehman announced that independent referendum commissions would be formed at the central and provincial levels for the Jan 15 referendum, and that opinions of millions of citizens would be sought. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the law and called for the transfer of all powers to local governments in accordance with Article 140-A of the Constitution and holding of the timely local government elections in the province.

The JI, he said, would not accept any assault on ‘the nursery of democracy’. He warned of strong resistance against bureaucratic rule and any monarchical system, saying the ruling elite wanted to turn even union councils into a marketplace of power after the Senate and National Assembly. He said his party had challenged the law in courts and would also take the matter to the court of the people. He urged the public, especially the youth, to actively join the JI’s movement for empowered local governments.

Criticising the ruling PML-N, the JI chief said the slogan of “respect the vote” had been exposed in the general election, and that those who came to power through Form-47 had now decided to hold non-party-based local government elections.

“We will not remain silent over this attack on the people’s mandate.”

Mr Naeemur Rehman urged the chief election commissioner to stop delaying tactics and fulfill his constitutional responsibility by holding local government elections. He said the JI would contest elections in all union councils of Punjab and was confident of achieving significant success, adding that the movement for systemic change would further intensify.

Commenting on the national and provincial situation, the JI emir said the governance in the country’s largest province had collapsed with education and health sectors in disarray. He criticised the sale of 14,000 schools in Punjab, saying that at the federal level, the entire PIA had effectively been sold at the price of a single aircraft.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025