E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Youth climate fellowship concludes at UET

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with Transparency International Pakistan successfully concluded its nine-month Youth Climate Education and Fellowship Programme 2025 on Tuesday.

The programme, which ran from April to December 2025, was aimed at empowering Pakistan’s next generation of leaders to tackle climate challenges through innovative solutions and evidence-based governance.

The fellowship brought together 41 youth fellows from across Pakistan, offering them a comprehensive platform to develop critical knowledge and practical skills in climate governance, transparency, accountability, and sustainable development. By blending academic rigour with hands-on experience, the programme equipped young professionals to address pressing environmental issues with a focus on real-world impact and long-term policy change.

UET Continuing Engineering Education & Training Centre Director Dr Izzat Iqbal highlighted the role of universities in fostering climate-literate and action-oriented youth. He emphasised that youth-led innovation was essential for Pakistan’s climate resilience and sustainable future.

Transparency International Pakistan Project Coordinator Nasreen Memon presented an overview of the fellowship journey, outlining its objectives, learning milestones and the tangible impact created by the fellows through research, advocacy and community-focused initiatives.

A key highlight of the event was the Climate Governance Innovation Challenge, where fellows presented group-based solutions addressing real-world climate governance issues.

A panel of judges comprising Punjab Chief Minister Green Credit Programme Team Lead Rizwana Anjum, Environment and Climate Change Director Ahad Yousaf Khan and Nasreen Memon evaluated the presentations based on innovation, feasibility, governance relevance, and potential impact.

The session titled “Youth as Catalysts for Climate Action” underscored the importance of inclusive youth participation in policymaking and implementation, reinforcing the message that young professionals were not just future leaders, but present-day change agents.

The event concluded with the announcement of winners, award distribution, and certificate presentation to all participating fellows.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir appreciated Transparency International Pakistan for fostering youth leadership in climate governance and strengthening academia-civil society collaboration.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe