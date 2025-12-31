Youth climate fellowship concludes at UET

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with Transparency International Pakistan successfully concluded its nine-month Youth Climate Education and Fellowship Programme 2025 on Tuesday.

The programme, which ran from April to December 2025, was aimed at empowering Pakistan’s next generation of leaders to tackle climate challenges through innovative solutions and evidence-based governance.

The fellowship brought together 41 youth fellows from across Pakistan, offering them a comprehensive platform to develop critical knowledge and practical skills in climate governance, transparency, accountability, and sustainable development. By blending academic rigour with hands-on experience, the programme equipped young professionals to address pressing environmental issues with a focus on real-world impact and long-term policy change.

UET Continuing Engineering Education & Training Centre Director Dr Izzat Iqbal highlighted the role of universities in fostering climate-literate and action-oriented youth. He emphasised that youth-led innovation was essential for Pakistan’s climate resilience and sustainable future.

Transparency International Pakistan Project Coordinator Nasreen Memon presented an overview of the fellowship journey, outlining its objectives, learning milestones and the tangible impact created by the fellows through research, advocacy and community-focused initiatives.

A key highlight of the event was the Climate Governance Innovation Challenge, where fellows presented group-based solutions addressing real-world climate governance issues.

A panel of judges comprising Punjab Chief Minister Green Credit Programme Team Lead Rizwana Anjum, Environment and Climate Change Director Ahad Yousaf Khan and Nasreen Memon evaluated the presentations based on innovation, feasibility, governance relevance, and potential impact.

The session titled “Youth as Catalysts for Climate Action” underscored the importance of inclusive youth participation in policymaking and implementation, reinforcing the message that young professionals were not just future leaders, but present-day change agents.

The event concluded with the announcement of winners, award distribution, and certificate presentation to all participating fellows.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir appreciated Transparency International Pakistan for fostering youth leadership in climate governance and strengthening academia-civil society collaboration.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025