E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Traffic violators fined

A Correspondent Published
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BAHAWALNAGAR: The district police claimed to have imposed fine worth over Rs36 million to 12,000 violators, including 3,000 underage drivers, as part of a joint campaign with the traffic police.

DPO Kamran Asghar told Dawn that in the last 30 days, 10,035 motorcyclists were fined Rs18,606,000 for not wearing helmets, while 3,200 vehicles were confiscated and 316 FIRs were filed in this regard.

He said FIRs were registered against 312 violators with fines of Rs256,500 on 125 vehicles for overloading and dangerous riding, Rs3,669,000 on 515 vehicles for smoke emission and Rs4,181,000 on 2,187 violators for driving without a licence.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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