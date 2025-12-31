Dist admins told to address dog attack, open manhole issues

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday directed the district administrations to address the incidence of stray dog attacks and accidents caused by uncovered manholes, stating that failure to act would result in action against responsible officials.

Chairing a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said stray dogs and open manholes had become “serious threats to human life” and stressed that any lapse in addressing the issue would invite strict action.

The meeting reviewed ongoing measures under the ‘Suthra Punjab programme’, efforts to repair potholes on major roads, and steps aimed at beautifying cities.

The CS said the provincial government was implementing a zero-tolerance policy in line with the chief minister’s directives, adding that public safety remained the government’s top priority.

CS sets two-day deadline for PHAs’ staffing, funding plan

Mr Zaman directed the authorities to make district-level Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) fully operational without delay.

He also ordered officials to present, within two days, a comprehensive plan outlining staffing and funding requirements for PHAs.

The meeting was attended by the secretary communication and works department, director general of Lahore Development Authority and other senior officials, while the housing secretary, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

Earlier, the chief secretary directed the district authorities and relevant departments to remain on alert to prevent disruptions and ensure the safety of tourists with snowfall forecast in Murree.

A meeting, chaired by the chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat, reviewed arrangements for snow clearance, traffic management and public facilitation during the expected snowfall.

Officials informed the meeting that snow-clearing machinery was in place and ready for deployment, with salt spreading and clearance operations set to begin immediately once snowfall starts.

The CS instructed the authorities to keep traffic flowing and ensure heavy machinery remains operational throughout the snowfall.

He also emphasised the need for timely and accurate information to guide tourists and avoid congestion and traffic bottlenecks.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar told the meeting that additional police personnel would be deployed from Lahore to assist Murree police with traffic control and security.

The Murree deputy commissioner said 13 facilitation centres had already been established for tourists, while a control room had been activated to monitor the situation around the clock.

The secretaries of relevant departments including finance, communication and works, tourism and Rescue 1122, along with the director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, attended the meeting.

The Rawalpindi commissioner, regional police officer, deputy commissioner and district police officer of Murree joined via video link.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025