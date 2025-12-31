Bahawalpur roads get signboards in Seraiki language

BAHAWALPUR: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur, for the first time, has displayed its signboards in Seraiki language on the city’s important thoroughfares.

This came as a pleasant surprise to the general public, particularly the pedestrians and motorists on Tuesday. To start with, the PHA has displayed Seraiki signboards at the eight locations to be followed at other thoroughfares in the city.

According to the PHA, the signboards in Seraiki had been displayed on the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to promote the regional languages and mother tongues in their areas.

The Seraiki speaking citizens welcomed the CM’s decision, saying that this was an important step towards promotion of the area’s culture and civilisation to identify the identity of the ancient language.

PHA director administration Imran Rafique appealed to the citizens to also extend their valuable suggestions to further project the language of the area.

However, a vast majority of Punjabi speaking people welcomed the Seraiki language signboards and demanded that the signboards in Punjabi language should also be displayed as the Punjabi speaking population also dominated various city areas.

RAPE CASE: Kotwali Police booked a garments dealer on charges of raping his female employee at his warehouse located in a local plaza.

According to the first information report (FIR), the woman said that after a dispute with her husband, she was staying at her parents’. About a month back, when she went to the suspect’s shop to purchase her son’s school uniform, the shop owner offered her job of Rs50,000 per month, which she accepted and started working at his shop. During her work one day, the suspect took her to his other shop at Shahi Bazaar, Bahawalpur, where he took her to the storeroom and raped her. He also recorded her video with his mobile phone.

After the first incident, she alleged, the suspect threatened her to make her video viral and raping her again on multiple occasions. On Dec 29 evening, when the suspect was raping her and shooting her video, her brother along with another man appeared and the suspect fled.

Kotwali Police registered the case on her complaint.

SCUFFLE: A scuffle between the municipal committee staff and the pushcart owners took place at Shahdra Chowk in Model Town.

According to the pushcart owners, the situation worsened when the MC employees overturned their pushcarts laden with fruits and vegetables worth thousands of rupees. This led to an exchange of harsh words and a scuffle.

They announced a protest rally against the MC staff on Wednesday (today).

BURIED ALIVE: A man was buried under a mound of earth while working in a well on Shahpur Road near Hasilpur.

The rescuers rushed to the scene and began operation but by then the man, Irshad (26), had expired. However, his body was retrieved and handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, four car riders suffered injuries when their car collided with a van coming from the opposite direction on Dakota Road near Tibba Sultanpur, Vehari.

The injured, identified as Sharjeel (3), Haseeb (18), Mashal Ali (18) and Rafay (16), were shifted to the THQ Hospital . Police reached the scene and took both drivers in custody.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025