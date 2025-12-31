Hafizabad’s railway bypass flyover opened for traffic

GUJRAT: The newly-constructed flyover at railway bypass in Hafizabad city was opened for traffic on Tuesday.

The flyover was expected to help with the traffic flow of the city as well as of neighbouring districts including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Chiniot, Sargodha and Faisalabad, said an official of the highways department in the Hafizabad district.

He said that the project was initiated a few years ago but due to the paucity of funds, it faced delays and it was finally completed with a Rs750 million grant by the Punjab government. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on the recommendation of senior party lawmaker from Hafizabad Saira Afzal Tarrar and the district administration, had ensured the provision of funds, after which the work on the project was accelerated.

Punjab Minister for Law, Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath also paid a number of inspection visits to the site for the early completion of the project along with Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq.

Highways Executive Engineer Asjad Ali said that the flyover was a dual carriageway and service roads were also constructed along both sides of the flyover. Lights on the track of the flyover would be installed very soon, he added. Official sources said that formal inauguration of the flyover might be done by the Punjab CM upon her next visit to Hafizabad.

FOG-RELATED ACCIDENTS: At least two people were killed and as many were injured in a collision between a passenger van and a dumper truck due to fog on the Jalalpur Bhattian Road of Hafizabad on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said that Muhammad Arshad and Aftab were killed on the spot after the collision, whereas Shahbaz and Fauzia Bibi were injured.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025