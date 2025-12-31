E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Hafizabad’s railway bypass flyover opened for traffic

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

GUJRAT: The newly-constructed flyover at railway bypass in Hafizabad city was opened for traffic on Tuesday.

The flyover was expected to help with the traffic flow of the city as well as of neighbouring districts including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Chiniot, Sargodha and Faisalabad, said an official of the highways department in the Hafizabad district.

He said that the project was initiated a few years ago but due to the paucity of funds, it faced delays and it was finally completed with a Rs750 million grant by the Punjab government. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on the recommendation of senior party lawmaker from Hafizabad Saira Afzal Tarrar and the district administration, had ensured the provision of funds, after which the work on the project was accelerated.

Punjab Minister for Law, Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath also paid a number of inspection visits to the site for the early completion of the project along with Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq.

Highways Executive Engineer Asjad Ali said that the flyover was a dual carriageway and service roads were also constructed along both sides of the flyover. Lights on the track of the flyover would be installed very soon, he added. Official sources said that formal inauguration of the flyover might be done by the Punjab CM upon her next visit to Hafizabad.

FOG-RELATED ACCIDENTS: At least two people were killed and as many were injured in a collision between a passenger van and a dumper truck due to fog on the Jalalpur Bhattian Road of Hafizabad on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said that Muhammad Arshad and Aftab were killed on the spot after the collision, whereas Shahbaz and Fauzia Bibi were injured.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe