Cop tortured by husband, in-laws for refusing to share monthly expenses

SAHIWAL: A woman police head constable was brutally tortured by her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law for refusing to share her income/salary with them in W-Block, Scheme No 3, on Monday night.

Farid Town Police registered a case under sections 380, 506, 354, and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code against Zeeshan Ali, his father Shoukat Ali and his brother Arsalan Ali on the complaint of the victim, Samar Amjad.

Reports said Samar Amjad is employed in an intelligence-based civil institution. She married Zeeshan Ali, who had been living abroad for employment, while she resided with her in-laws in Sahiwal city.

A few weeks ago, Zeeshan returned to Pakistan, and his father and brother accused Samar of not sharing her salary and other household expenses with the family. This enraged Zeeshan, who, along with his father and brother, exchanged heated arguments with Samar. When she refused to hand over her income, the three men then allegedly overpowered her and subjected her to severe torture. They also took away her ATM card and a set of gold ornaments from her cupboard. Initially, Samar remained silent, but on Monday she lodged a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a criminal case.

Police have arrested Arsalan Ali, while Zeeshan Ali and Shaukat Ali remain at large.

OUTLAW KILLED: A suspected outlaw was killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD), while two of his accomplices managed to escape near village 66/4-R, Khan Kamal, Tehsil Sahiwal, late on Monday night.

According to reports, a CCD mobile team led by Sub-Inspector Javed Iqbal was on its way to arrest suspected criminals. Near Khan Kamal village, three men riding a motorcycle opened fire upon seeing the police van. The CCD personnel retaliated, and the exchange of fire continued for about 20 minutes. When the firing ceased, police found the body of an outlaw identified as Niaz alias Nazoo, a resident of 70/5-L.

His two accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Police also recovered a motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol from the scene. The CCD officials claimed that Nazoo was wanted in several criminal cases. A case has been registered under sections 353, 302, 324, 186, 34 of PPC and Section 13(2) of the Arms Ordinance against the two absconding suspects, on the complaint of SI Javed Iqbal. The authorities said raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the suspects.

MURDER CASE: Fateh Sher Police registered a murder case against three persons Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Anwar Ansari and an unidentified suspect for allegedly burning alive a shopkeeper at his shop in Furniture Bazaar on Monday night.

Police booked the suspects under sections 336, 302, and 34 of PPC on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Ghulam Shabbir.

Reports said victim, Ghulam Rasool, a resident of village 86/6-R, owned a furniture shop in Furniture Bazaar. He had a financial dispute with Muhammad Raza. Police said three men arrived at his shop, and after a heated exchange of words, they set the shop ablaze. Ghulam Rasool was trapped inside and sustained critical burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted him to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have so far failed to arrest any of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025