Eviction from house FIR lodged for attacking naib tehsildar, patwari

SARGODHA: A case has been registered against more than two dozen people, including 15 women, for allegedly resisting eviction and attacking a naib tehsildar and patwari on Tuesday.

As per details, Revenue Naib Tehsildar Samiullah and Patwari Tariq Kachi were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the Omar Park area of Sargodha city during eviction of a house.

The attackers included Mehtab Bibi, Parveen Bibi, Khursheed Bibi, Kanza Bibi, Arif Bibi, Amir Bibi, Shahnaz Bibi, Shamim Bibi, Aamir, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Irfan, Akbar and Iqbal.

They alleged that the attackers beat them up, tore the patwari’s clothes and stopped him from working.

The Cantt Police registered a case against more than two dozen attackers on the complaint of Samiullah and were investigating the incident.

PARK INAUGURATED: Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, alongside residents of the area and children, inaugurated a park in Block X, New Satellite Town on Tuesday after renovation and beautification work was completed.

On this occasion, children also planted saplings in the park along with the commissioner and expressed their determination to protect and maintain the park.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, PHA Managing Director Muhammad Arshad and COMC Majid Bin Ahmed were also present at the ceremony.

The park covers an area of one acre and had been in a dilapidated state for a long time. The commissioner took notice of the situation during his visit and directed the PHA to immediately restore and renovate the park.

During the inauguration, the residents of the area thanked the commissioner for the restoration of the park. Children requested the commissioner to install swings in the park, on which he directed PHA to take immediate steps.

Mr Awan congratulated the PHA officers and workers for the timely completion of the park and appreciated their performance. He said that improving public facilities was the top priority of the Punjab government and such projects played an important role in improving the quality of life of citizens.

LIQUOR RECOVERED: The Cantt Police claimed to have foiled an attempt to supply local and foreign branded liquor on the New Year eve.

Police claimed that during a special drive, 450 liters of liquor were recovered and a drug trafficker was arrested.

Police said that Cantt SHO Asad Hayat Bhuwana along with his team successfully carried out an operation and arrested Raksh Masih, a suspect involved in liquor smuggling. Police claimed that 300 liters of liquor and 150 liters of raw liquor were recovered from his possession.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025