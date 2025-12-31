Punjab agriculture dept takes over Abad

RAWALPINDI: The Agency for Barani Area Development (Abad), established for the development of rain-fed areas, has been brought under the agriculture department.

The Punjab government recently amended Rule 49 of the Rules of Business 2011, and after the approval of the Punjab governor, the Services and General Administration Department has issued a notification.

Under which the Abad department has been removed from the planning and development board and included in the Agriculture Department. According to officials, the employees of the Abad Department have been instructed to join the new administrative setup. Two committees have been formed to handle administrative matters.

For operational matters, the committee has been formed under the chairmanship of additional secretary of agriculture, while for planning matters, the committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the additional secretary of planning.

An important meeting was held in Rawalpindi, headed by the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, to review the performance of the formations of the Agriculture Department Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Director General, Agency for Barani Area Development (Abad), Sheereen Naz, Agency for Barani Area Development Chief Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi, Additional Director General Soil Conservation, Dr Parvez Sikandar, Director Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director Irrigation Improvement, Farhana Jameel, along with other officers.

On this occasion, the secretary for Agriculture stated that Abad has now formally become part of the administrative structure of the Agriculture Department of Punjab. A detailed briefing was given on the functional and operational activities of the Agency, during which it was informed that its jurisdiction covers 13 rain-fed districts.

During the review meeting of ongoing development programs in the Potohar region, the Secretary Agriculture Punjab was informed that implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab’s Agriculture Transformation Plan is in progress at a total cost of Rs7 billion, out of which a substantial amount of Rs4 billion will be spent on the water-use efficiency programme.

Under this program, farmers are being provided a 70 per cent subsidy to promote water conservation. In addition, construction of 500 mini dams is underway at a cost of Rs1 billion for soil and water conservation. Under this mega program, implementation is also underway on a project worth Rs370 million to promote ginger cultivation in the Potohar region.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed that practical proposals be presented to further improve the agency’s performance and emphasised strengthening linkages with international organisations to enhance the capacity of Abad. He further stressed that these measures would contribute to the economic uplift of farmers in the region and promote agricultural productivity.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025