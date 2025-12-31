E-Paper | July 13, 2026

PTI rescinds notification of parliamentary board for local bodies polls in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has been continuously demanding adherence to Constitution, has rescinded the notification of the parliamentary board for Islamabad local bodies elections due on February 15.

The decision has been made after realising that the notification was issued in violation of the party’s constitution.

It is worth mentioning that the party’s additional secretary general, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, on December 27 had notified a parliamentary board for the nomination of ticket holders for the local bodies election in Islamabad. The seven-member board included Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Amir Mughal, Fouzia Arshad, Jamsheed Mughal and Sheraz Kiani.

However the party’s secretary general, Salman Akram Raja, has withdrawn the notification.

“The notification dated 27 December 2025 regarding the formation of a parliamentary board for the nomination of candidates for the Islamabad local government elections is hereby rescinded,” stated the notification signed by Salman Akram Raja.

According to an insider, two persons who were very close to former PTI leader Asad Umar were included in the parliamentary board.

When contacted, President PTI Islamabad Region Amir Mughal said he had contacted Salman Akram Raja and informed him and PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that as per PTI Constitution the Parliamentary Board cannot be established without getting consent of the regional president.

“As I was not aware of it so both of them decided to cancel the notification. Now they have sought proposals from me and I hope new notification will be issued soon,” he said.

Replying to a question, Amir Mughal said nomination papers have been submitted for all 125 union councils.

“As each UC has nine seats, the party has filed many nomination papers in each union council. As PTI has been deprived of its election symbol, our candidates will contest election as candidates of Sunni Ittehad Council,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Tuesday was the last day for submission of nomination papers.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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