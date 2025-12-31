Youth asked to play active role in country’s development

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan has urged young people to play an active role in the country’s development and support the government by prioritising national interests.

He stated that nearly 60 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, who are a valuable national asset.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegations comprising youth, students, tribal elders, representatives of civil society, lawyers, students and notables from various parts of the country at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, the delegations briefed the deputy chairman in detail about the serious challenges faced by people living in underdeveloped regions, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rural Sindh and southern Punjab.

The participants highlighted key issues including problems in the agriculture sector, challenges related to mines and minerals, poor communication infrastructure, non-availability of gas in extremely cold areas, and the ongoing electricity crisis. T

ribal elders stated that these issues have made daily life extremely difficult for the local population and stressed the need for immediate and sustainable solutions.

The delegations also emphasised the promotion of trade and investment, calling for greater public relief and the removal of hurdles on a priority basis.

They underscored the importance of special measures for industrial development, establishment of industries, and promotion of product marketing as essential steps to generate employment opportunities.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025