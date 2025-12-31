E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Kasatkina ready for Brisbane after mental health reset

Reuters Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BRISBANE: Australia’s Daria Kasatkina said she feels mentally recharged ahead of her return to tennis at the Brisbane International after taking a six-week mental health break.

Russian-born Kasat­kina, who switched nationality in March, shut her season down in October citing the mental strain of a heavy tour schedule and emotional stress from her battle to gain full Aus­tralian competition eligibility.

“For us tennis players, it is very difficult to accept that you need a break,” she told Australian Associated Press on Tuesday. “We have tournament after tournament and we have to defend the points from the previous season which is an additional anxiety. I just felt that if I pushed for longer I would have got in a deeper hole.”

Kasatkina, who has not returned to Russia in over two years after coming out as gay and speaking out against the war in Ukraine, said it took her some time to be at ease away from tennis.

“The first three weeks was a disaster,” she said. “It was really difficult. I just wasn’t enjoying it. I found myself being super unhappy and in a really dark place. After six weeks I feel like I am finally recharged. I needed to do this to understand there are certain limits you can push through and then you have to give yourself space to stay a sane person.”

The Brisbane Intern­ational, one of the tune-up events for the Australian Open Grand Slam, begins on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe