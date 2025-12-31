Mayor urges public to not politicise child’s manhole death

KARACHI: A day after an eight-year-old boy drowned in an uncovered manhole in Korangi’s Mehran Town, Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged people not to politicise the issue, saying that the child fell because the manhole cover “had been removed and put on the side”.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday after laying the foundation stone of a modern Rs200 million Bird Aviary at Kidney Hill Park, he said: “The reports I have so far received from locals, I am in touch with the child’s family, indicate that it was not that there was no cover at all, but that it had been removed and placed on the side.”

He maintained that the issue could not be looked at through a “political lens”.

“The first thing I checked was if the union council […] was given the additional Rs100,000 I had announced? Yes, the money was disbursed,” he said, adding: “The point being that we did whatever was in our capacity, but if someone removed the cover and put it on the side, then it is a problem that cannot be seen through a political lens.”

Earlier, the mayor laid the foundation stone of the bird aviary.

He said the project will play an important role in the conservation of birds as well as in promoting tourism in Karachi.

He said that the aviary has been designed in complete harmony with the natural environment to provide birds with a safe and nature-friendly habitat.

“We have seen that many native bird species are gradually disappearing. In this situation, such projects are not only a source of recreation but are also extremely important for environmental protection and awareness,” he said.

“We have set the target of completing this bird aviary within two months. The aviary will cover approximately 1.5 acres and will be around 40 feet high,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025