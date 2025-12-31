Great taste baffles judges at Khao Suey competition

Khao Suey plates being prepared. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Originally from Myanmar, Khao Suey is a dish popularised in Pakistan by members of the Memon and Gujarati communities settled in Karachi mostly.

The dish made with egg noodles, curried beef or chicken and coconut milk served with a number of condiments saw many evolved flavours at a Khao Suey competition among home chefs organised by Biz Today International at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

There were curries made using chicken and beef, of course, but also seafood this time. There were also curries made using yoghurt or coconut milk to pour over the noodles. And besides, the usual green coriander, green chillies, ginger, fried onions and lime condiments, one also encountered chilli chips, papri, papadam of different colours and various types of chutney.

Chef Sonia of Kitchen Bites had three curries to offer with her Khao Suey: chicken, hunter beef and shrimp curry. Chef Sahar of Arhaan’s Foods and Delights had concentrated on just a bowl of chicken curry as she did not want to experiment too much and was happy with the results of one variety. Chef Tabinda Sehar of Taji Cuisine had also made a very different chutney from roasted peanuts and chilli flakes to add to her condiments. Anjum Zia of Anjum’s Cuisine, Anila Hameed of Homemade Treats, Salma Habib and Komal Ahmer of Arbiya Kitchen also had their own specialities.

Of them Chef Nazma Javed even had a Barbie Doll sitting in the middle of her platter of condiments.

With so many varieties of Khao Suey and each and every chef having met all standards, it was a challenge for the judges to select the winners. Executive Chef of Marriott Hotel, Ali Hussain, who was one of the judges, said that they were judging the dishes on several criteria including flavour, texture and smoothness of the curries and presentation. But he looked a bit at a loss when asked which one he thought were the best.

Another judge, Chef Beenish, said that she found many Khao Suey she sampled to be winning dishes. “I’m really confused now,” she admitted. “They all taste amazing. The chefs have all outdone themselves,” she added.

Meanwhile, another judge, President and founder of Dawood Global Foundation and LadiesFund, Tara Uzra Dawood, said that coming from a Memon family, she grew up to appreciate the dish. “Therefore, I can easily tell you which ones here are the best ones,” she said.

The Executive Editor of Biz Today International, Rafiq Vayani, told Dawn said that this is their second Khao Suey competition. The first one was also held in December last year. Since it was so well received, he has now decided to make it an annual feature.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025