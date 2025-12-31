Over 180 students get Hakim Said scholarship

KARACHI: Over 180 students were granted the Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship at a ceremony here.

Organised by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, the event was presided over by HFP President Sadia Rashid.

During the event, cheques and certificates were distributed among hundreds of bright students who excelled in their academics, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It said for the year 2025-26, a total of 125 matric and 65 intermediate students from across the country were selected for the scholarships. Among the students, 91 matric and 46 intermediate students from the Karachi boards received scholarships at this event.

Hamdard University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imran Amin attended as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Rashid said that Hakim Said devoted his life to the service of Pakistan, and that the establishment of Hamdard Pakistan is a practical continuation of this mission.

She urged the students to cultivate the habit of reading, strengthen their relationship with books, and use mobile phones solely for the purpose of enhancing knowledge.

She also emphasised the importance of maintaining good health, respecting one’s parents, and understanding national responsibilities.

Later, she distributed scholarship cheques for Rs75,000 and Rs50,000 among the students.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025