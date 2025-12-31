E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Young woman killed, six others hurt in firing on two families

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LARKANA: More than a dozen armed men stormed their way into two houses and opened indiscriminate fire killing a 22-year-old woman and seriously wounding six members of two families in Sehar village on late Monday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Sana Bhund, who died on the spot. Her father Fida Hussain, brother Mohammad Bashir, sister Sharifan Khatoon and a close relative Mohammad Bakhsh were wounded. Another two persons, Gul Nazeer and Gulzar Bhund were wounded in the attack on the other family.

All the wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment while Sana’s body was transported to the Dokri Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The Sehar police attributed the incident to a matrimonial dispute between families of Fida Hussain and Qasim Bhund, the latter living in Thariri Mohabbat village, situated along the Larkana-Dadu district boundary.

Sana’s brother, Aijaz Bhund, told media personnel that their cousin, Gulzar Bhund, had wedded Khurshid Khatoon from Thariri Mohabbat village three days back with the consent of her mother. The marriage angered those who carried out the attack, he added.

It was also learnt that a complaint was lodged three days back at the Thariri Mohabbat police station against five persons, Gulzar Bhund, Irshad Bhund and Aijaz Bhund, along with two others, over alleged abduction of Khurshid Khatoon, a widow having five children, from Mir Mohammad Bhund village.

The Larkana SSP has directed the Dokri DSP and Sehar SHO to ensure arrest of the firing suspects and investigate the whole episode.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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