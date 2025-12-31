Encroachments from slain lawyer’s plot removed on court order, says official

MIRPURKHAS: The district administration has rejected Lashari community’s allegation of unlawfully demolishing dozens of houses in their village, saying that the operation was launched in compliance with a Sindh High Court order.

It issued a statement on Tuesday when Lashari men, women and children held a day-long protest demonstration outside the local press club to condemn the action. A day earlier, they had held a similar demonstration within their neighbourhood, Lashari village, after their homes were demolished.

Assistant Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio said that some of the Lashari community members had encroached upon part of the piece of land owned by Advocate Chaudhry Shehzad Jatt, who was shot dead while arguing with the Lashari claimants of his property on Dec 25 at the site of the plot.

The advocate had started construction work on his plot after winning the case against the Lasharis.

Affected residents continue protests, block Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road

The shots were fired by someone accompanying the large number of Lasharis but police could not trace out the killer; the Lasharis claim that they had nothing to do with the murder. An unspecified number of Lashari men have been detained for interrogation.

The Mirpurkhas AC also rejected Lasharis’ allegation that the operation was carried out all of a sudden without serving them any eviction notice.

He said that not only notices were served, but the district administration had made many attempts over the last several months to remove the encroachments. “Every time the Lasharis put up stiff resistance and pelted the demolition squad and officials with stones,” he said.

He added that they even used to erase the demarcation lines whenever marked by the officials concerned as per the revenue record to prevent them from encroaching upon the lawyer’s land.

The AC disclosed that claimants of the part of Advocate Jatt’s land had amicably settled their dispute with him only one day before he was killed.

The bereaved family has nominated nine suspects in the murder FIR.

While holding the protest demonstration outside the local press club, the Lasharis repeated their demand of rehabilitation and compensation against their agony and losses caused by the demolition of their homes.

Speaking to local journalists, they alleged that the Satellite Town police had kept most of the detained community members at an undisclosed place.

They demanded that the detained persons’ whereabouts should be revealed to their families.

The protesters blocked the Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road for many hours to register their protest.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025