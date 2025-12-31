E-Paper | July 13, 2026

SHC moved for recovery of MQM-L man, son

Ishaq Tanoli Published
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KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the ministry of interior, inspector general of Sindh police and others on a petition seeking whereabouts of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leader and his son.

A two-judge constitutional bench of SHC headed by Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho also put the federal and provincial law officers on notice for a date to be fixed later.

Citing the ministry of interior, provincial police chief and SHOs of Saudabad and Steel Town police stations as respondents, petitioner Mansoor Nisar through his counsel Jamal Nazeer asserted that his father Nisar Ahmed Panhwar and brother Mohsin Nisar had been forcibly taken away along with their vehicle on Dec 22.

He contended that Mr Panhwar, who had served as an MNA from 2003 to 2007 and MPA from 2008 to 2013, had previously been subjected to enforced disappearances on four separate occasions by law enforcement agencies.

The petitioner argued that the former lawmaker had been lastly abducted on Sept 16 and had returned home on Dec 12 after spending nearly three months in illegal detention.

He maintained that his father and brother had left in their vehicle on Dec 22 and after a while their mobile phones were switched off.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

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