E-Paper | July 13, 2026

20kg hashish recovered from vehicle in Khyber

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PESHAWAR: The excise, taxation, and narcotics control department on Tuesday foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and recovered a large quantity of hashish from a vehicle in Khyber district..

In line with the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and on the directives of provincial minister for excise, taxation and narcotics control Syed Fakhr-i-Jahan, the excise department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Investigation intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Takhtabeg checkpost, and recovered 20 kilogrammes of hashish from it.

The excise department registered a case against the accused at the excise police station in Khyber district, and began further investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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