PTI wasted another opportunity of dialogue, says Ikhtiar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had wasted yet another important opportunity for negotiations with the federal government, and under the current circumstances, there appear to be no prospects for any kind of dialogue.

Talking to the media, he said that despite the prime minister’s offer for talks, PTI chose the path of protest in London, where the uncalled-for narrative of PTI further heightened tensions.

He said that in such an environment and ‘negative politicking’ of PTI, constructive negotiations did not seem possible.

Ikhtiar Wali made it clear that negotiations with PTI were not a compulsion for the government, nor did the government stood to gain or lose anything from them.

“PTI has itself worsened the situation through its conduct and poor decisions and has repeatedly squandered the opportunities it was given,” he said.

Referring to the visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to Punjab, the special assistant to the prime minister said that it had been decided that traditional hospitality would be extended upon his arrival at the Punjab Assembly and bouquets of flowers would be presented.

However, he said PTI leaders created such negative attitudes and atmosphere that none of this could take place.

He added that under the guise of freedom of expression, inappropriate language was used against the Punjab chief minister, which further aggravated the situation.

The PM aide said that he would invite CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to hold a public rally in Peshawar.

In response to a question, he said that misbehaviour and uncivil conduct in the assembly would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that the use of abusive language in the name of freedom of expression is unacceptable, and that had foul language not been used, the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent.

He said that PTI had never reciprocated positively to the government’s dialogue offer and escaped talks in the past.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025