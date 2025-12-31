LG chairmen to participate in Peshawar protest

MANSEHRA: Chairmen Ittehad of Local Governments on Tuesday announced plans to stage a sit-in in Peshawar in next month to seek release of development funds, payment of monthly honorariums, and restoration of powers guaranteed to them under Local Government Act, 2013.

“Our four-year term is due to end by mid-next year, yet we remain without development funds, honorariums and authority. We will stage a sit-in in Peshawar on January 5,” Israr Ahmad Khan, the convener of the Ittehad, told journalists.

Flanked by other office-bearers of the Ittehad, he said that all arrangements for the sit-in were finalised and the protest would continue until all their demands were accepted.

“We met the deputy commissioner and submitted a communiqué to chief minister, urging him to accept our demands by January 4. Otherwise, local government representatives from across the province will stage a sit-in in the provincial capital on January 5,” said Mr Khan.

He said that chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils were deprived of their honorariums and other entitlements. “The communities that elected us to manage village and neighbourhood councils are still without basic civic services, which has severely undermined the grassroots system,” he added.

Mr Khan alleged that development funds earmarked for local bodies by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had been diverted to other heads by the incumbent government.

“The grassroots local government system was established following orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, but the rights guaranteed to its representatives under LG Act 2013 were later curtailed through successive amendments and other measures,” he said.

He said that the provincial body was in constant contact with chairmen across the province as their sit-in would not end until all their demands were accepted by the chief minister.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025