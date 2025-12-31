CM okays plan to set up walled city, horticulture authorities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Tuesday approved the establishment of walled city and horticulture authorities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued here said that the decision was made in a meeting convened to review revitalisation of Peshawar plan. The meeting was chaired by the chief minister, who directed relevant officials to begin preparatory work for setting up both the authorities.

Mr Afridi underscored the need for proper planning, clearly defined timelines and sustainable solutions, particularly in areas directly affecting citizens’ quality of life, including solid waste management, sewerage, drainage, water supply and urban forestry.

He said that Peshawar was the face of the province and all possible efforts would be made to improve its appearance. He added that resources for the city’s uplift would be provided on priority basis.

Afridi pledges funds for Peshawar uplift

Officials told the meeting that 34 major arterial roads, spanning about 165 kilometres, would be upgraded, illuminated and beautified with improved surfacing, drainage, pedestrian facilities, lighting, landscaping and corridor wide beautification.

The plan also includes establishment of a high-tech children’s park in Hayatabad, construction of new slaughterhouses, establishment of vegetable markets, upgradation of bus terminals and other civic improvements. To ease traffic congestion, vertical parking facilities, new underpasses and flyovers will be built while power lines from Pir Zakori Flyover to Suri Pul and from Aman Chowk to Karhano will be shifted underground.

The meeting was told that existing parks would be upgraded and a theme park would be developed along the Kabul River. Construction of missing links from Hayatabad Industrial Estate to Northern Bypass and from Nasir Bagh Road to Regi Model Town and a cloverleaf interchange at Pir Zakori intersection are also integral parts of the plan.

Measures to strengthen sanitation include procurement of electric road cleaners, establishment of a sewerage treatment plant and restoration of Shahi Khatha. Key heritage sites including Gor Khatri, Sethi House and Bibi Jan Shrine will be restored to their original condition while a state-of-the-art food street will be set up at Chowk Yadgar.

Mr Afridi said that specified timelines should be strictly enforced to ensure timely completion and visible progress of all projects, aimed at transforming Peshawar into a modern city while preserving its cultural outlook.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Meena Khan Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, local government secretary, Peshawar commissioner, director general of Peshawar Development Authority, Peshawar deputy commissioner and other officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025