IBP in govt hospitals not benefitting patients financially: health experts

PESHAWAR: The institution-based practice (IBP) at medical teaching institutions offers quality healthcare facilities to patients but consultation fee and rates of diagnostic procedures are not less than private sector as promised by the government, according to experts.

“IBP is integral part of Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act (MTIRA), 2015, under which consultants examine patients in evening shift but it is not benefitting visitors financially,” a senior physician told this scribe.

According to him, as opposed to private sector where many quacks also examine patients in the garb of specialists and unqualified people run diagnostic centres, conducting pathological, radiological and other important investigations, doctors in IBP are qualified but the problem remains that their fees and rates of tests are not lower than private sector.

He said that before the enforcement of MTIRA, outpatient departments of hospitals wore deserted look as patients would visit health facilities only in morning shift. After launch of IBP, that space in hospitals was being used by consultants as well as other staff involved in diagnostic services, he added.

MTI-Policy Board urged to look into issue of fee structure,

The medical director of one of the MTIs told this scribe that IBP was thriving in all hospitals because patients could find qualified staff under the same roof contrary to private medical centres where they visited consultants in one building and went for ultrasound and other tests to another place.

“There are also widespread complaints of commissions and kickbacks in private settings for which patients are sent from one place to another. This does not happen in IBP as all the money goes to hospital’s administration, which distributes the same among the staff. Taxes are deducted at source from the consultants in IBP,” he said.

A professor, who teaches in a Mardan-based medical college, told Dawn that IBP was very good initiative but its fee should be lesser than private sector to benefit patients.

“In private sector, consultants pay rent, electricity, telephone and other bills of their clinics while in IBP there are no such expenses. Therefore, patients should get monetary benefits,” he said. He added that many patients preferred private clinics arguing that there was no financial relief in IBP.

Even doctors involved in IBP said that there was no uniformity in fee of consultants and charges for different tests as well as surgeries. “Initially, the government had announced lesser charges in IBP but now some of the consultants get higher fee than their counterparts in private sector,” they said.

They said that consultants doing IBP were the main beneficiaries of MTI law as they were holding the slots of chairpersons of departments, much to the embarrassment of their seniors, who were civil servants and did practice outside hospitals. They said that not only fee was high in IBP but patients had to wait for investigation for longer periods in MTIs as the number of doctors doing ultrasounds and technicians in other investigations was not enough.

“Patients have to wait for hours for their turn to undergo ultrasounds and laboratory tests due to insufficient staff,” said a consultant. He said that those were brought into the notice of administration time and again but to no avail. “Some of the patients, who get longer waiting dates for free surgeries in morning shift, go for IBP in the same MTI in the evening and get operated the same or next day,” he said.

He said that MTI-Policy Board should look into those issues to make government hospitals a source of better and cheaper healthcare for patients.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025