Relatives seek inquiry into woman’s death after surgery

LOWER DIR: Relatives have demanded an inquiry into the alleged death of a woman from Uttan Dara area of Barawal following an operation at a private medical centre in Timergara a week ago.

Speaking at a news conference at the press club here the other day, they claimed the deceased was admitted to Bacha Medical Centre on December 23 for a surgery, reportedly conducted by Dr Inayat Khan. During the procedure, her condition reportedly worsened, and she fell into a coma before her death, they claimed.

Her brother, Fazal Subhan, alleged the hospital had obtained consent for the surgery from an unrelated individual instead of a close family member. He also claimed in the past three to four months, three other patients had died during operations at the centre, attributing these deaths to the alleged negligence of doctors.

Subhan called on authorities to take strict action to prevent such occurrences in the future. He urged the provincial government, health secretary, and district administration to conduct a prompt inquiry and hold accountable those responsible for the negligence. He also demanded that the centre’s Sehat Insaf Card facility be suspended and the hospital temporarily closed to protect public safety.

Officials from the health department and district administration could not be reached immediately for comments.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025