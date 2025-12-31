Govt asked to facilitate women’s access to justice

SWAT: A one-day seminar highlighting the challenges faced by women in accessing justice and their underrepresentation in government institutions was held on Tuesday in Fizagat to bring together representatives of government departments, civil society organisations and media.

The seminar, organised by women’s rights organisation Shirkat Gah, focused on improving women’s access to justice and increasing their representation in public institutions.

Speakers said on the occasion that despite the fact that Pakistan was a signatory to international conventions on women’s rights, nearly 75 per cent of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained unable to access justice due to social, legal and institutional barriers.

Iqbal Jahan, a representative of a women’s support organisation from Saidu Sharif, said that women faced serious difficulties in approaching police, courts and other state institutions for justice.

Dr Yasmin Gul, head of Awami Welfare Society, said that although laws existed to protect women’s rights, yet women continued to face multiple challenges in their practical implementation.

Fauzia, head of Shirkat Gah, said that her organisation was working across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness among women and promote their participation in government institutions. She said that law mandated a 10 per cent quota for women in public institutions, their current representation in the province stood at only 3.5 per cent.

SHO Neelum Bibi said on the occasion that government had taken steps to facilitate women, including establishment of special desks in police stations, to ensure timely access to justice.

At the end of the seminar, participants called on the government to ensure the implementation of the legally mandated 10 per cent quota for women in all public institutions to effectively address their issues.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025