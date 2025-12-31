E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Govt asked to facilitate women’s access to justice

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SWAT: A one-day seminar highlighting the challenges faced by women in accessing justice and their underrepresentation in government institutions was held on Tuesday in Fizagat to bring together representatives of government departments, civil society organisations and media.

The seminar, organised by women’s rights organisation Shirkat Gah, focused on improving women’s access to justice and increasing their representation in public institutions.

Speakers said on the occasion that despite the fact that Pakistan was a signatory to international conventions on women’s rights, nearly 75 per cent of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained unable to access justice due to social, legal and institutional barriers.

Iqbal Jahan, a representative of a women’s support organisation from Saidu Sharif, said that women faced serious difficulties in approaching police, courts and other state institutions for justice.

Dr Yasmin Gul, head of Awami Welfare Society, said that although laws existed to protect women’s rights, yet women continued to face multiple challenges in their practical implementation.

Fauzia, head of Shirkat Gah, said that her organisation was working across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness among women and promote their participation in government institutions. She said that law mandated a 10 per cent quota for women in public institutions, their current representation in the province stood at only 3.5 per cent.

SHO Neelum Bibi said on the occasion that government had taken steps to facilitate women, including establishment of special desks in police stations, to ensure timely access to justice.

At the end of the seminar, participants called on the government to ensure the implementation of the legally mandated 10 per cent quota for women in all public institutions to effectively address their issues.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe