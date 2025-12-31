E-Paper | July 13, 2026

KP offers immense investment opportunities: Kundi

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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the province offered immense opportunities for investment due to its abundant natural resources, talented youth and strategic geographical location.

“Peshawar serves as a gateway to Central Asia and that providing a conducive environment for business and investment promotion in the province is my top priority,” Mr Kundi told the second Global Awards Ceremony organised by the Pakistani Executive Forum (PEF) at the Governor’s House here.

The governor invited local and overseas business leaders to explore and benefit from investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and contribute to the province’s economic development.

The ceremony was attended by PEF Central Chairman Munir Ahmed Shah, Country President Nauman Wasim, head of Saudi chapter Kamran Ali Qureshi, chief of Qatar chapter Kashif Rahim, head of Peshawar Chapter Adnan Jalil, leader of Lahore chapter Rana Tauqeer, head of Sialkot chapter Tariq, chief of Gujranwala chapter Umar Farooq, head of Islamabad chapter Gul Zeba, leader of Karachi chapter Saad Hamidi, representative of Smeda Rashid Awan, KP EZDMACs Nabila Afridi, former IGP Akhtar Ali Shah, and a large number of business personalities from across the country and from among overseas Pakistanis.

Participants highlighted investment opportunities in various sectors and shared their suggestions. They also thanked the governor for hosting the event at the Governor’s House.

Mr Kundi distributed awards among business leaders in recognition of their outstanding performance. A special award was presented to the PEF country president, while the Pakistani Executive Forum also presented a commemorative shield to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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