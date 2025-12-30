E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Turkiye detains 110 suspects in operation targeting Islamic State after deadly clash

Reuters Published
Turkish gendarmerie special forces team leaves the site where Turkish security forces launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants, in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025. — Reuters
Turkish gendarmerie special forces team leaves the site where Turkish security forces launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants, in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025. — Reuters
A general view of the house where Turkish security forces launched an operation believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants,in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025. — Reuters
A general view of the house where Turkish security forces launched an operation believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants,in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025. — Reuters
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Turkish police detained 110 suspects in an operation against Islamic State on Tuesday, a day after three police officers and six militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkiye, the Istanbul chief prosecutors office said.

Police conducted an eight-hour siege at a house in the town of Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara coast south of Istanbul, a week after more than 100 suspected IS members were detained in connection with alleged plans to carry out Christmas and New Year attacks.

Eight police officers and another security force member were wounded in the raid on the property, which was one of more than 100 addresses targeted by authorities on Monday.

In Tuesday’s operation, police carried out raids on 114 addresses in Istanbul and two other provinces, arresting 110 of the total 115 suspects that they sought, the prosecutor’s statement said.

It said various digital materials and documents were seized.

Turkiye has stepped up operations against suspected IS militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.

The US carried out a strike against the militants in northwest Nigeria last week, while two gunmen who attacked a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach this month appeared to be inspired by IS, Australian police have said.

On December 19, the US military launched strikes against dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation for an attack on American personnel.

Almost a decade ago, the group was blamed for a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkiye, including gun attacks on an Istanbul nightclub and the city’s main airport, killing dozens of people.

Turkiye was a key transit point for foreign fighters, including those of IS, entering and leaving Syria during the war there.

Police have carried out regular operations against the group in subsequent years and there have been few attacks since the wave of violence between 2015-2017.

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