E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Seed sector reform

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THE Ministry of National Food Security & Research claims significant progress in reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s seed sector to ensure the availability of quality, certified seed for farmers. It says the Seed (Amendment) Act, 2024, will help address long-standing structural issues facing the seed sector. These include: fragmented policies, weak regulations, lack of access to climate-resilient varieties, and outdated certification mechanisms. The law is being projected to reset the sector, shifting it from a fragmented and weakly regulated one to a performance-driven regulatory framework. Indeed, the initiatives signal an attempt to consolidate market oversight, streamline certification and align regulation with seed development.

One of the key reforms is regulatory tightening and institutional discipline. The cancellation of hundreds of non-compliant seed companies and the introduction of a categorisation system based on R&D capacity indicate a move away from liberal licensing towards quality-based market participation. At the same time, internationally harmonised certification protocols for selected high-value crops point to an export- and standards-oriented approach. Digitalisation is being positioned as the backbone of enforcement and transparency. The reforms are expected to improve traceability across the seed value chain and improve information dissemination between regulators, companies and farmers. If effectively implemented, it could help resolve issues of counterfeit and substandard seed varieties that have brought down yields and affected quality. On the supply side, the reforms must encourage development of seed varieties that are resilient to climate change. More importantly, the revival of the Variety Evaluation Committee will reduce approval timelines. Overall, the reforms reflect an ambition to modernise the seed sector through stronger regulation, digital systems and closer research-regulatory linkages. But success will depend on the execution of regulatory oversight to weed out unscrupulous players. The presence of poor quality seeds is a major reason for the low crop yields, as seen, for example, in the decline of the cotton crop in Pakistan. The turnaround seen in the rice sector due to the development of hybrid seeds by the private sector companies shows that the crop sector can be revived and agricultural exports increased far more quickly than industrial exports, provided the government executes the reforms it has initiated to facilitate legitimate and honest seed companies in the country.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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Dec 31, 2025 04:02pm
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