E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Pipe dreams?

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WHILE industries across Pakistan complain of adverse market conditions, the country’s fledgling cannabis industry is getting a break. The authorities in KP have decided it is high time cannabis cultivation and processing licences were made more accessible to farmers and, in line with the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cannabis Regulatory Authority, licence fees for the relevant permits may be slashed to facilitate growers. This sudden regulatory warmth is part of a larger, rather optimistic initiative to ‘facilitate investors’ in the pot-growing business. Pakistan has, for quite a few years, toyed with the idea of entering the global cannabis and hemp markets, motivated perhaps by the considerable size of the markets for byproducts and industrial hemp, which is now being used in textiles, paper and construction. By some accounts, it aims to generate $1-4bn from this crop within the next few years as output grows. Time will tell whether this is a realistic plan or just another pipe dream.

It also appears that the authorities may be aiming to kill two birds with one stone. Cannabis grows naturally across much of northern Pakistan, where specialised — and highly illegal — strains have been a staple of local recreation for generations. The laws put in place to regulate the cannabis industry set a low ceiling on the amount of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis and its byproducts, that can be present in licensed crops. By promoting the ‘legal’ crop, it appears that the government also hopes to encourage illicit farmers to enter the legal, taxable supply chain. How successful this proves to be, considering that our locals have enjoyed a toke since time immemorial, remains to be seen; but it certainly seems like there will be real incentives to comply, especially if demand for the legal product picks up. All in all, it will be interesting to see how this experiment shapes up in the years to come.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Dr. Shoaib
Dec 30, 2025 01:08pm
Dear Mayor Karachi and CM of Sindh, Congratulations for this most needed initiative for a while, it is a solid step in the right direction to initiate Waste to Energy Project. I hope soon there will be more Bio-Gas facilities of different Capacities, where feasible to Clean our Cities Clean the Air Generate Gas & Energy Generate Fertilizer Create Jobs Generate the Significant Revenue for the City .......
Recommend 0
Dr. Shoaib
Dec 30, 2025 01:21pm
Dear Mayor Karachi/CM of Sindh No doubt; this project is still Under Construction, but its Construction and some of its Machinery look pretty “Low Quality” and absolutely have No Finishing. You may want to Order an AUDIT and a thorough INSPECTION of the Facility to Check the Standards and Specification were met or not and “Over Billing” was not Done for this “Lousy Job”. .....
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe