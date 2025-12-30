Pipe dreams?

WHILE industries across Pakistan complain of adverse market conditions, the country’s fledgling cannabis industry is getting a break. The authorities in KP have decided it is high time cannabis cultivation and processing licences were made more accessible to farmers and, in line with the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cannabis Regulatory Authority, licence fees for the relevant permits may be slashed to facilitate growers. This sudden regulatory warmth is part of a larger, rather optimistic initiative to ‘facilitate investors’ in the pot-growing business. Pakistan has, for quite a few years, toyed with the idea of entering the global cannabis and hemp markets, motivated perhaps by the considerable size of the markets for byproducts and industrial hemp, which is now being used in textiles, paper and construction. By some accounts, it aims to generate $1-4bn from this crop within the next few years as output grows. Time will tell whether this is a realistic plan or just another pipe dream.

It also appears that the authorities may be aiming to kill two birds with one stone. Cannabis grows naturally across much of northern Pakistan, where specialised — and highly illegal — strains have been a staple of local recreation for generations. The laws put in place to regulate the cannabis industry set a low ceiling on the amount of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis and its byproducts, that can be present in licensed crops. By promoting the ‘legal’ crop, it appears that the government also hopes to encourage illicit farmers to enter the legal, taxable supply chain. How successful this proves to be, considering that our locals have enjoyed a toke since time immemorial, remains to be seen; but it certainly seems like there will be real incentives to comply, especially if demand for the legal product picks up. All in all, it will be interesting to see how this experiment shapes up in the years to come.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025