From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Dalai Lama in Gyantse

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama, Head of the Tibetan State, has left Lhasa his capital and arrived in Gyantse ... two or three days ago, authoritative sources … said today [Dec 29]. … The Statesman of Delhi has published a report from [its] Correspondent ... that the Dalai Lama has already left Gyantse for Phari Dzons, near the Bharati border, where he is expected ... on Jan 4 or 5.

The Correspondent said the Dalai Lama’s party included 33 senior Tibetan officers and Europeans employed by the Tibetan Government and was travelling “in a caravan of 1,000 mules with an escort of 600 soldiers[”]. “Observers are inclined to think that the Dalai Lama is heading for India,” he added.

It could not … be officially confirmed … whether the Dalai Lama, who assumed full powers a few weeks ago, was bound for Bharat or whether … he was just touring his country to restore confidence among his subjects. When the Chinese entry into Tibet started, the Tibetan authorities approached the Bharati Government for sanctuary … . The Bharati Government agreed to give such sanctuary but there were no further developments.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025