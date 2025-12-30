From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: High treason cases

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge Special Court will try offences affecting the security, integrity or sovereignty of Pakistan, including those of high treason, under a Presidential Ordinance issued here today [Dec 29]. The Court, to be set up by the Federal Govern­m­ent, will be composed of High Court Judges, one of whom will be nominated its President. Called the Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Ordinance, the decree specifies the offences triable by the Special Court, whose jurisdiction will not be called into question before any other court. However, any party aggrieved by the final judgement of the Special Court may [refer] an appeal to the Supreme Court within 30 days of the … judgement.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Chandigarh,] India’s State of Emergency is to continue, its Constitution is to be revised and the legislative elections scheduled for next February will be postponed for a year, Indian Premier Indira Gandhi announced here… . … Mrs. Gandhi told the Congress Committee … she was not afraid to go to the polls but the time was not ripe for elections. She was speaking on an official resolution that called for postponement of the … polls.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025