Consumers’ rights should be priority

THERE has been another wave of criticism and an extensive campaign by local auto-assemblers and parts manufacturers over the increasing import of vehicles, particularly used cars brought in under the gift scheme. Despite the industry’s vocal objections, demand for imported used vehicles continues to surge.

The massive appeal for used imported vehicles is not without valid reasons. Consumers widely believe these cars offer better reliability, features and safety compared to locally-assembled options. Industry protection measures, including high tariffs and non-tariff barriers, have existed for decades. Yet, even with this long-standing support, the local industry has struggled to achieve meaningful levels of true localisation.

According to the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, vehicle-related imports, both complete knocked-down (CKD) and complete built-up (CBU) versions, contribute heavily to foreign exchange outflows. Imports under HS Code 87 alone accounted for roughly $2 billion in 2024-25. In addition, substantial foreign exchange is spent on importing raw materials, such as steel sheets, plastics and chemical components, indicating that local value addition remains minimal. In contrast, used vehicles are a source of elusive forex reserves as well as a handsome amount of revenue that is collected as duties and taxes.

While the government’s import policy has traditionally favoured domestic manu-facturers through extensive protection and taxation, especially on fully built units, the demand to impose a blanket ban on used car imports raises questions of fairness.

Imported used vehicles consistently deliver better safety, durability and overall quality, areas where local assemblers continue to fall short. For consumers, these imports offer an alternative that pushes local producers to improve quality and price.

Too much of everything is bad, and the same holds for the protection of auto- assembling and parts manufacturing units. For a long time, consumers have not been provided enough options locally. Previously, there used to be only three to four local giants. Although with the introduction of Chinese brands, the market has expanded with new models, it needs to be seen how these companies will cope with the introduction of new energy vehicles (NEVs) instead of relying on technologies that are decade old.

It is a fact that a CBU imported car will always be cheaper than a car assembled as CKD. An NEV, hybrid or EV, would always have lesser impact on forex outflows unless we attain 80-90 per cent localisation, or we are strong enough to export. Given our track record, both scenarios remain highly unlikely. Experts also note that allowing commercial imports will not address consumer affordability. Although it may serve as a non-tariff barrier, it is unlikely to influence car prices in the domestic market in any meaningful way.

The government should not succumb to threats, propaganda and campaigns of auto-assemblers and parts manufacturers. Some sort of pressure should always be there to reap the true benefits of competitiveness, which may ultimately provide some sort of relief for customers and local industry.

Aftab A. Awan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025