Systemic rot

THIS is with reference to the report ‘IMF highlights corruption risks across state institutions in Pakistan’ (Nov 20), which provided much cause for concern to Pakistanis because, in the current hybrid dispensation, nearly all major stakeholders are part of the system. Surprisingly, of all the constituents of the government, not a single one seems to have come out with honours in the report issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In this situation of doom and gloom, the only redeeming factor has been the wonderful and globally acknowledged performance by the armed forces of the country during a brief encounter with India earlier this year. However, this great achievement can in no way compensate for the man-made disasters in almost all the other domains of our national life.

S.R.H. Hashmi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025