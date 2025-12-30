A bitter reality

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Musk sees ahead a very different life’ (Nov 26) regarding Elon Musk’s vision of a future where work would be optional. Yes, but it always was optional for billionaires and those who dream of becoming trillionaires like him, but that vision closes its eyes to the billions who have to support that option for this elite.

As detailed by Kate Crawford in her Atlas of AI: Power, Politics, and the Planetary Costs of Artificial Intelligence, the material required for artificial intelligence (AI) is obtained through mining by people who risk their lives for a pittance to try to provide enough for them and their families to barely survive.

The ‘mining’ to obtain rare earth elements (REEs) from the land and the sea goes far beyond the traditional coal mining. Apart from this, there is the enormous number of ‘crowd-workers’ who are exploited at sub-subsistence level wages to maintain the appearance of ‘intelligent machines’. As she puts it, the thing to remember about AI is that it is neither ‘artificial’ nor ‘intelligent’.

I and the writer are not in that elite club, but we are part of the group who would get pushed into becoming crowd-workers, while the bulk of our populace will either mine REEs in the sea and the land, or starve, or drown. Welcome to Musk’s world.

Dr Asghar Qadir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025