CULTURE OF CARELESSNESS: The recent scandal involving the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and Pakistan Railways is not just about fake bills, as it reflects a culture of carelessness that has taken control of our institutions. A wireman is supposed to record meter readings, but he failed to do even this basic task. Many citizens already feel helpless when they see strange numbers on their electricity bills. Now we have learnt that even federal departments are being treated the same way. This shows that negligence has become normal. The public keeps paying the price, while officials escape responsibility. The government must break this cycle with strict action, because without enforcing discipline in true spirit, the same mistakes will continue.

Kiran Kamran

Lahore

EXTORTION IN UNIFORM: My recent visit to a police station in Larkana district for my wife’s job verification truly exposed the alarming reality of corruption embedded in the system. I was asked to dish out Rs1,000. Instead of providing a routine service, the officials deliberately delayed the process till I handed them the said payment. The moment I paid the amount, the matter was sorted out there and then within no time at all. The higher authorities must urgently address the matter of corrupt practices with strict accountability and transparent procedures.

Sadam Hussain

Larkana

LANGUAGE BARRIER: I completed my matriculation from the Government Boys High School in Shapuk, where almost all subjects were taught in Urdu. However, when students step into higher education institutions, the medium of syllabus suddenly changes to English, stirring up for students a hornet’s nest. As such, it further complicates the situation for students planning to continue their studies. Switching from Urdu medium to English medium is a real struggle. The government should address the matter to give students a fair opportunity to learn and succeed.

Fatima Farooq Ahmed

Turbat

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025