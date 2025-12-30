Shaheen Chowk Underpass to open for traffic tomorrow: minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said the newly-constructed Shaheen Chowk Underpass will be opened for traffic on December 31.

The underpass has been constructed on Khyaban-i-Iqbal at the junction of 9th Avenue, where motorists faced traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. The new underpass will allow smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow on Khyaban-i-Iqbal (commonly known as Margalla Road).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the underpass on Wednesday (tomorrow).

During a visit to the site, the interior minister said the underpass will permanently resolve the longstanding traffic issues in the area, providing ease to commuters.

Mohsin Naqvi visits site; Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to inaugurate underpass

The interior minister also examined the horticulture and landscaping around the underpass and instructed that additional saplings be planted in the surrounding areas.

The chairman CDA gave a briefing to the minister about the project. Also present were the IGP Islamabad, the member engineering CDA and other relevant officials.

The foundation stone of the underpass was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and it was supposed to be completed in 150 days. However, the CDA got it completed in a speedy manner.

The cost of the project was Rs1.3 billion, however, CDA increased the work scope and cost by 15pc.

The design of the project saw changes and the length of the underpass barrel was increased from 56 metres to 85 metres with some other minor changes.

It is relevant to note here that during the outgoing year, the CDA got completed several mega road projects, including F-8 Interchange, Serena Interchange, Murree Road underpass and T-Chowk Flyover. Moreover, the loops of Faizabad Interchange were also widened.

Besides, several new projects are also in the pipelines that include overhauling and expansion of service roads of the Expressway, construction of the underpass at Kashmir Chowk of Murree Road and extension of Margalla Avenue up to Peshawar Motorway.

“All credit goes to the interior minister and the CDA chairman for completing a number of mega projects in the history of Islamabad in one year.

“These projects have been completed in the shortest possible time with no compromise on quality of work,” said Member Engineering CDA Syed Nafasat Raza. He said that the Shaheen Chowk Underpass was supposed to be completed in 150 days but “we got it completed in two months.”

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025