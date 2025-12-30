Traffic plan for New Year’s night unveiled

RAWALPINDI: Murree police have chalked out a coordinated traffic plan for New Year’s night under which leaves of traffic wardens have been cancelled.

A police spokesman said that the leaves of traffic wardens and officers have been cancelled in Murree.

Special squads of traffic wardens and officers have been formed for the convenience of the public to ensure that traffic rules are not violated anywhere in Murree.

As part of the traffic plan, Mall Road will remain completely closed to all types of traffic. Legal action will be initiated against underage drivers, motorcycle riders without helmets, and vehicles without number plates.

Murree Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Imran Razaq said there will be a complete ban on motorcyclists, and strict action will be taken against one-wheeling and motorcyclists without silencers in Murree.

He added that strict action will also be taken against vehicles with black windows or coloured papers to prevent any untoward incident. The City Traffic Police Murree is making all efforts to provide maximum facilities to the public and tourists.

CTO Murree requested the public to follow the instructions of traffic wardens deployed at various points and the signboards installed on the roads, as these play an important role in ensuring safety and smooth travel.

Firing in air, fireworks banned

The district administration has imposed section 144 till January 1, prohibiting firing in the air, fireworks and wheelie on new year eve.

According to a notification issued by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) had been alerted to preempt firing in the air, fire works, wheelie, which might be carried on roads such as Murree Road, The Mall and Airport Road, etc., in Rawalpindi on new year eve.

He said that these activities are likely to cause disturbance, public nuisance and pose serious safety risks, thereby threatening public peace and tranquility and may lead to severe consequences, risks to public lives, injury, property damage and further disruption of public order.

He said that the section 144 had been imposed to prevent danger to human life, property and disturbance to public peace and tranquility. Under sub-section (1)(6) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, the order issued by Cheema prohibited Aerial firing, Fire works an one wheeling on motorcycles on new year eve.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025