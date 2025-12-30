Four super flu cases confirmed in Rawalpindi, Murree

RAWALPINDI: As super flu spreads across the globe, four confirmed cases have been reported in the garrison city and Murree, prompting the administration to take precautionary measures, including the establishment of a 10-bed isolation ward at Holy Family Hospital.

“As many as 22 suspected cases of acute respiratory illness were screened during December, out of which only four were confirmed, and all the patients recovered completely after treatment,” a spokesman for the District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi said on Monday.

“Three cases were reported in Rawalpindi, belonging to Satellite Town, Union Council 39 and Railway Colony, while one case was reported from Murree,” he stated.

“Eighteen close contacts were traced under the rapid response protocol of the health department, out of which only one secondary case tested positive. This clearly indicates that the spread of the disease was limited. Active surveillance is underway in the identified areas,” he added.

10-bed isolation ward set up in HFH

The spokesman said the DHA Rawalpindi was vigilant regarding Influenza A (H3N2), commonly known as super flu. Continuous and strict monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases was being carried out.

“As per the current epidemiological data, the situation is completely under control,” he said, urging the public not to panic but to follow normal hygiene practices, including hand washing and respiratory precautions.

When contacted, Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Umer told Dawn that an isolation ward and a special desk had been established at Holy Family Hospital to deal with Influenza A (H3N2) patients.

He said that in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements, all safety measures had been adopted at the hospital. “The infectious diseases department is dealing with the cases and has sent samples of suspected patients to the National Institute of Health. Until confirmation of reports, patients are kept in quarantine to protect others,” he said.

“The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the isolation ward have adopted safety measures under WHO protocols to handle infectious patients, and all necessary steps have been taken to keep medical practitioners safe,” he added.

He said the isolation ward was established at Holy Family Hospital so that patients could be treated at one place. He added that there were plans to establish similar wards at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital if more beds were required.

Prof Umer said the symptoms of super flu were similar to those of normal flu, but there was a need to adopt protective measures. He advised following precautions similar to those taken during Covid-19, such as social distancing, avoiding handshakes and maintaining hygiene. He also urged people to eat healthy food and stay hydrated.

It may be mentioned that the National Institute of Health had issued a warning about Influenza A (H3N2) last week and directed hospitals to prepare for increased outpatient visits and potential surges in admissions. Since May 2025, 66 per cent of reported Influenza A cases have been attributed to H3N2.

The H3N2 virus poses higher health risks for older adults, children and pregnant women, while individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease or respiratory disorders are also considered high-risk.

The NIH highlighted that crowded spaces and poorly ventilated indoor areas were significantly contributing to the rapid transmission of the virus and emphasised the need for stricter infection control measures across the country. It also reinforced the importance of seasonal influenza vaccination to reduce severe illness and mortality.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025