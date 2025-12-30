Gilani urges passing on Quaid’s vision to future generations

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has underlined the need to transmit the values, vision and principles of the Founder of the Nation to future generations.

He was speaking at the “Quaid aur Bachay” ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Quaid-e-Azam’s 149th birth anniversary.

Mr Gilani observed that “Quaid aur Bachay” is not merely a ceremonial tradition but a powerful reminder of the responsibility to preserve and pass on these ideals to coming generations.

The Senate chairman paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s integrity, constitutionalism, democratic struggle and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law. Quoting renowned historian Stanley Wolpert, he remarked that Quaid-e-Azam was among the rare individuals in history who altered the course of events, reshaped the world map and successfully created a nation-state through principled leadership.

He underscored that Quaid-e-Azam firmly believed in constitutional and democratic means, relying on reason, dialogue and moral authority rather than agitation or populism.

Recalling Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts during the formative years of Pakistan, Mr Gilani said that despite failing health, he worked relentlessly to consolidate state institutions, rehabilitate refugees and secure Pakistan’s place in the international community. He added that Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy of unity, faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty must continue to guide the nation.

Calling the anniversary a moment of reflection and responsibility, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed that those in authority must place national interest above personal considerations, institutions must function with transparency and integrity and the youth must dedicate themselves to learning, discipline and service to the country.

The event was attended by a large number of parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps and senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025