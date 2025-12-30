E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Gilani urges passing on Quaid’s vision to future generations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani poses for a group photograph with guests and participants at an event held to celebrate the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the President House in Islamabad on Monday. — APP
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani poses for a group photograph with guests and participants at an event held to celebrate the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the President House in Islamabad on Monday. — APP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has underlined the need to transmit the values, vision and principles of the Founder of the Nation to future generations.

He was speaking at the “Quaid aur Bachay” ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Quaid-e-Azam’s 149th birth anniversary.

Mr Gilani observed that “Quaid aur Bachay” is not merely a ceremonial tradition but a powerful reminder of the responsibility to preserve and pass on these ideals to coming generations.

The Senate chairman paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s integrity, constitutionalism, democratic struggle and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law. Quoting renowned historian Stanley Wolpert, he remarked that Quaid-e-Azam was among the rare individuals in history who altered the course of events, reshaped the world map and successfully created a nation-state through principled leadership.

He underscored that Quaid-e-Azam firmly believed in constitutional and democratic means, relying on reason, dialogue and moral authority rather than agitation or populism.

Recalling Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts during the formative years of Pakistan, Mr Gilani said that despite failing health, he worked relentlessly to consolidate state institutions, rehabilitate refugees and secure Pakistan’s place in the international community. He added that Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy of unity, faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty must continue to guide the nation.

Calling the anniversary a moment of reflection and responsibility, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed that those in authority must place national interest above personal considerations, institutions must function with transparency and integrity and the youth must dedicate themselves to learning, discipline and service to the country.

The event was attended by a large number of parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps and senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe